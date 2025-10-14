World Padel Academy Brings Together Global Athletes For The Tooba Padel Cup In Support Of Al Jalila Foundation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A remarkable collaboration that brought together champions on court and advocates of change off it, raising awareness and funds for those in need

World Padel Academy (WPA) hosted the Tooba Padel Cup on Saturday, October 4, a charity tournament that brought together professional athletes, padel enthusiasts, and philanthropists for an inspiring day of sport and social impact. The event featured 14 doubles pairs in a single-elimination format, raising funds through the Tooba mobile app in collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation to support individuals and families in need across the UAE.

The Tooba Padel Cup followed an exciting single-elimination bracket with each match played in the Fast4 format, consisting of one set to four games, a tiebreak to seven points at three-all, and no-ad scoring to keep the pace competitive and engaging. Over the course of the day, 14 doubles pairs competed through knockout rounds leading to the semifinals and final. The tournament concluded with an awards ceremony and a charity auction featuring exclusive signed memorabilia from participating athletes, with all proceeds directed to Al Jalila Foundation through Tooba's platform.

“At World Padel Academy, sport has always been more than competition; it is about connection, wellness, and creating lasting impact,” said.“Hosting the Tooba Padel Cup reflects our belief in the power of sport to unite people and support causes that make a real difference in our community.”

Tooba is an international charitable platform that enables people to contribute directly to verified causes and communities in need. Built on transparency and accessibility, it simplifies the process of giving while ensuring donations reach those who need them most. In Dubai, Tooba works in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation to support humanitarian and healthcare initiatives, ensuring all contributions comply with UAE charitable regulations.

“Tooba makes giving simple and targeted: anyone, from anywhere in the world, can help anyone in need, anywhere in the world. To date, more than $40 million has been donated through Tooba, helping over 700,000 people. We are grateful to World Padel Academy, our partners, and guests. Together we're turning sport into real impact,” said

The collaboration brought together the spirit of competition, wellness, and compassion, combining World Padel Academy's world-class sporting infrastructure and community-driven ethos with Tooba's innovative donation technology and Al Jalila Foundation's impactful charitable work. Together, the partners demonstrated how sport can go beyond recreation to create real social change and inspire purpose-led initiatives in the UAE.