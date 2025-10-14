Qatar, Egypt, Turkiye And US Sign Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Sharm El Sheikh: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani participated in the signing ceremony of the agreement ending the war in Gaza, alongside President of Egypt H E Abdel Fattah El Sisi; President of Turkiye H E Recep Tayyip Erdogan; and President of the United States of America H E Donald Trump.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Their Majesties, Highnesses, and Excellencies heads of states, governments, and delegations taking part in the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit, held at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Center, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Chief of the Amiri Diwan H E Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi attended the signing ceremony, alongside a lineup of members of the official delegation accompanying H H the Amir, Their Excellencies members of the accompanying official delegations, representatives of regional and international organisations, and guests of the summit.

H H the Amir also met with a number of Their Majesties, Highnesses, and Excellencies the leaders of friendly and brotherly nations and heads of government and delegations participating in the summit.

H H the Amir held separate meetings with HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; President of Egypt H E Abdel Fattah El-Sisi; President of Turkiye H E Recep Tayyip Erdogan; President of France H E Emmanuel Macron; Prime Minister of Pakistan H E Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif; Prime Minister of the United Kingdom H E Keir Starmer; Prime Minister of Italy H E Giorgia Meloni; Prime Minister of Canada H E Mark Carney; Chancellor of Germany H E Friedrich Merz; Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court of the United Arab Emirates, H H Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia H H Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

During the meetings, they exchanged views on the most important topics on the summit's agenda, particularly those related to reaching an agreement to end the war in Gaza, the flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip, and supporting peace and security in the region. They also discussed ways to support and strengthen cooperation and relations within the international community across various fields.

The meetings were attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Chief of the Amiri Diwan, and a number of members of the official delegation accompanying the Amir.

Earlier, H H the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport by Egyptian Minister of Culture H E Dr. Ahmed Fouad Hano, and Ambassador of Qatar to Egypt H E Tariq bin Ali Al Ansari. H H the Amir left Sharm El Sheikh later yesterday.

He was seen off upon departure at Sharm El Sheikh International Airport by Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation H E Dr. Hani Sewilam and Ambassador Al Ansari.