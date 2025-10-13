403
Ushakov alleges EU nations of being anti-Russian
(MENAFN) European countries appear, in the view of Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, to be consumed by a collective anti-Russian sentiment that leaves little room for diplomatic engagement with Moscow.
Speaking to journalist Pavel Zarubin on Sunday, Ushakov said he was “surprised… by the extent of lies, brazen lies” about Russia being spread by European politicians.
“And I am of course surprised that against a backdrop of these lies, against a backdrop of hatred [of Russia], Europeans could become so consolidated,” he added. Ushakov expressed astonishment that Europe could speak “with one voice vis-à-vis Russia – an extremely belligerent, extremely negative [voice].”
According to the aide, this widespread European hostility leaves virtually no possibility for dialogue with Russia. He also claimed that U.S. influence over European allies is limited, stating that “the extent of… united hatred of the Europeans toward Russia is such that it is hard to ‘bore’ through this hatred even with an American drill.”
Regarding the Ukraine peace process, Ushakov accused the authorities in Kyiv of being unwilling to end the conflict. He cited the understanding reached between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska in August as the “guiding star” for resolving the situation in Ukraine.
At the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi last Thursday, President Putin criticized Western Europe for stoking fears that war with Russia is imminent and condemned the continent’s ongoing militarization. He dismissed these concerns as a “nonsense mantra” and suggested European leaders focus more on domestic issues.
In June, NATO member states agreed to increase defense spending from 2% of GDP to 5% by 2035, while the European Union approved programs to bolster military funding, including the €800 billion ($930 billion) ReArm Europe initiative.
