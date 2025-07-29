Mars To Invest $2 Billion Into U.S. Manufacturing Through 2026

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This investment is about building a stronger, more resilient business in the U.S. – one that can grow with our consumers, deliver for our partners, and create lasting economic impact in the communities where we operate," said Claus Aagaard, CFO of Mars, Incorporated. "The U.S. is our biggest and most important market, and a key engine of growth for the long term – not only through our legacy manufacturing footprint but also through the expansion of strategic acquisitions like Nature's Bakery, which is already scaling quickly. That's why we've committed $6 billion to U.S. manufacturing in the last five years, with another $2 billion planned by the end of next year."

The $2 billion dollar investment is supporting a new, $240 million facility for Nature's Bakery in Salt Lake City, Utah, opening tomorrow. The 339,000+ square-foot Nature's Bakery site will create more than 230 new jobs in the region and expand the brand's capacity, with the ability to produce nearly one billion bars each year.

Earlier this year Mars opened a $450 million Royal Canin® dry pet food facility in Lewisburg, Ohio – the brand's largest dry pet food factory globally - creating up to 270 new jobs in the area.

As a privately-held, family-owned business that has been headquartered and operated in the U.S. for more than a century, Mars has long taken a generational approach guided by its purpose – the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Mars has a presence in the U.S. across 49 states, employs over 70,000 Associates and operates 38 factories in addition to veterinary clinics, labs and 16 global and regional offices. In the last 5 years, Mars has added over 9,000 U.S.-based Associates.

