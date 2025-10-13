403
Iran halts collaboration with IAEA
(MENAFN) Iran has announced a suspension of its implementation of the Cairo agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Speaking to state television, he clarified that cooperation has not been entirely severed but is “temporarily put on hold.”
The Cairo agreement, signed in September, was intended to allow the IAEA to resume inspections of Iranian nuclear sites following Tehran’s suspension of such inspections after Israeli and U.S. strikes in June. However, the deal quickly lost significance after Britain, France, and Germany—signatories of the 2015 nuclear accord—triggered the reinstatement of UN sanctions on Iran.
In an interview with Press TV on Saturday, Araghchi emphasized that Iran would return to the agreement if “fair proposals are presented in a way that safeguards the rights of the Iranian nation.” He added that, under the current circumstances, Tehran sees no justification to continue nuclear talks with Britain, France, and Germany, stating, “We see no basis for negotiations with the Europeans.”
Western countries have long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, a claim Tehran strongly denies. Iran maintains that its nuclear program is solely civilian and asserts its right to uranium enrichment under the 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Earlier this year, the Trump administration attempted to revive nuclear negotiations with Iran, but these efforts failed after Israeli attacks in June targeted Iranian nuclear, military, and residential facilities. Since then, Tehran has accused Washington of undermining diplomacy and has demanded guarantees and recognition of its rights before any renewed talks can take place.
