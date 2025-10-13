Woman Fasting For Husband's Long Life On Karwa Chauth Dies Of Heart Attack In Haryana
A video of the incident shows a group of people - including men and women - dancing on a stage in a residential society when the woman in a red saree suddenly loses balance and collapses. Karwa Chauth was observed across India on October 10, with married women breaking their fast after sighting the moon.
Another Tragic Incident Reported from Madhya Pradesh
In a similar incident, a woman observing the fast died and her husband was seriously injured after a speeding jeep hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. The jeep skidded and crashed into the bike, throwing the couple nearly 20 feet away. The accident occurred near All India Radio on Jail Road in Guna's Cantonment (Cantt) area on Friday morning.
What Do Eyewitnesses Say?
According to eyewitnesses, the jeep was speeding when the driver suddenly noticed a motorcycle ahead and slammed the brakes. The woman on the bike, identified as Priyanka Kushwaha, died on the spot, while her husband Deepak Kushwaha sustained serious injuries.

After colliding with the motorcycle, the jeep went out of control and crashed into a tree with such force that it was uprooted.
The driver, Sachin Khatik, and four passengers - Shubham Dhakad, Ashwin Raghuvanshi, Mohit Dhakad, and Rihan Khan - were also injured. All of them were taken to the district hospital for treatment.
