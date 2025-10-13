Baku Sets Stage For Trilateral Talks Between Azerbaijan, Iran, And Russia
The session is co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, and Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh. Senior officials from the relevant agencies of all three countries are also participating.
The meeting is expected to focus on transportation and logistics, energy, and customs issues.
Will be updated
