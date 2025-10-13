Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan Reshuffles Its Diplomatic Deck With Key Ambassador Picks

2025-10-13 02:05:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 13. By decrees of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, several new diplomatic appointments have been made, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

Altay Abibullayev has been appointed as Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Slovenia.

Daulet Batyrashev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Croatia, will concurrently serve as Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro.

Anuarbek Akhmetov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Algeria, has been appointed concurrently as Ambassador to Tunisia.

