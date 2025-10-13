Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center Joins Forces With The Economist At Global Sustainability Summit
This marks the second consecutive year that NGIC has partnered with the annually held summit.
The event, traditionally hosted in Athens, brings together policymakers, international organization leaders, academics, and business figures from around the world to discuss the climate crisis, challenges of the green transition, and sustainable development goals.
Among the NGIC members attending the summit are Csaba Kőrösi, President of the 77th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly; Kateryna Yushchenko, former First Lady of Ukraine; Rosen Plevneliev, former President of Bulgaria; Volkan Bozkır, President of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly; Hakima El Haité, Vice President of COP21; and Dimitris Avramopoulos, former European Union (EU) Commissioner.
As part of the summit, NGIC members will hold panel discussions on the outcomes of COP29, preparations for the XIII Global Baku Forum, and the XIII World Urban Forum to be held in 2026.
