Ymin ESR Multilayer Capacitors Cure Gateway Power Supply Noise Problem

October 12, 2025 8:19 pm - Technical Deep Dive: How to Completely Eliminate Power Supply Noise in Data Center Gateways with Ultra-Low ESR Multilayer Capacitors?

With the acceleration of digital transformation, the stability of data center gateway equipment faces severe challenges. Recently, a long-term, difficult-to-reproduce "invisible fault" has attracted industry attention, and its root cause is surprisingly traced to a fundamental component in the power supply system: the decoupling capacitor.

Problem Tracing: High-Frequency Noise Becomes an Invisible Killer for Gateway Equipment

Industry research shows that most data center gateways perform well during lab testing, but after one to two years of deployment, certain batches of equipment experience anomalies such as signal loss and connection interruptions. After an in-depth investigation by the technical team, the problem was ultimately identified as high-frequency noise in the core power rail.

Expert analysis indicates that the drastic load fluctuations of the CPU/FPGA chips in modern gateway equipment generate abundant high-frequency current harmonics, placing extremely high demands on the power decoupling network. Traditional polymer capacitors experience performance degradation under long-term high-temperature, high-current operation, resulting in a significant increase in equivalent series resistance (ESR), which in turn affects filtering effectiveness and accelerates component aging.

Technological Breakthrough: Multilayer Structure Achieves a Performance Leap

To address this industry pain point, a new generation of multilayer solid-state capacitor technology has emerged. This technology integrates multiple capacitor units into a single package through a unique stacking process, optimizing parallel impedance. Test data shows that the new 470?F/2.5V capacitor achieves an ESR value as low as below 3m?, significantly improving high-frequency noise suppression.

In terms of materials, the use of a solid-state conductive polymer ensures stable electrical performance across a temperature range of -55°C to 105°C, effectively addressing the lifespan bottleneck of traditional electrolytic capacitors.

Measurements Verify: Significant Performance Improvement

Comparative test results are encouraging: Under identical operating conditions, the new technology reduces power rail noise from 240mV to less than 60mV, a 75% reduction. Temperature testing shows that component surface temperature drops by over 25°C during full-load operation, significantly improving device reliability.

Accelerated aging tests further confirm that after 2000 hours of continuous operation, the new capacitor's capacity retention exceeds 95%, demonstrating excellent long-term stability. This performance provides a solid foundation for the long-term stable operation of data center gateways.

Application Prospects: Contributing to the High-Quality Development of New Infrastructure

This technology has already been applied in high-performance network equipment, server systems, and other fields. Industry insiders believe that with the in-depth implementation of new infrastructure projects such as 5G and the Industrial Internet, the demand for equipment reliability will continue to increase, and this technological breakthrough is expected to have value in a wider range of fields.

The shift in power supply decoupling design from "meeting parameters" to "optimizing dynamic performance" marks a new stage in the development of hardware design. This technological trend will provide important support for the construction of digital infrastructure.

Power supply noise has long been a common problem in the electronic equipment industry. With the continuous advancement of chip technology, the stability of power supply systems has become a key factor affecting equipment reliability. This technological breakthrough provides a new solution for the development of related industries.