Rishab Shetty Reveals He Shot 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Climax With 'A Swollen Leg & Exhausted Body'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 13 (IANS) While we all loved Rishab Shetty in "Kantara: Chapter 1", we did not see all the hardships the Sandalwood star had to undergo to create the cinematic experience on-screen.

On Monday, Rishab took to his Instagram and flaunted his swollen leg, which he got while shooting the climax sequence of "Kantara: Chapter 1".

Revealing that he shot the climax with an exhausted body, the Kannada actor went on to write, "This was during the climax shoot , a swollen leg, an exhausted body .. but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire. This was only possible through the blessings of the divine energy we believe in. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who have supported us..(sic)."

Earlier, Rishab revealed the number of drafts it took to finalise the screenplay of "Kantara: Chapter 1".

Talking exclusively to IANS, he disclosed that it took 15-16 drafts to achieve a final screenplay of the prequel with every theme and narrative thread that the makers wished to inculcate.

Asked if there were 7-8 drafts or more than that, he shared,“No, I think, 15-16 drafts. Yes, it is almost a 15-16 narration. So, I would say those 15-16 were narration drafts”.

Rishab told IANS,“In the first part, we didn't write many drafts. We wrote 3-4 drafts, and finished writing in 3-4 months, and we went straight to shooting. It was very simple. When we did the prequel, we started the discussion. We started with the story of Shiva's father, we finished that script, the bound script was ready. However, later we understood that the first part needs a backstory, so we thought, 'Let's go back a little, let's keep it as a beginning, and let's not keep it as a legend'”.

“We finished it then it became a full script, we then understood that we can't say it in a small part, it's a complete backstory,” he informed further.