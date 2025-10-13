Skyborne Shift: Aridge Debuts Flying Car In Dubai

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai hosted the first public manned flight of Aridge's Land Aircraft Carrier over Palm Jumeirah, a demonstration that showcases the vehicle's dual-mode driving and flying capabilities and signals ambitions for the Gulf as an early adoption market.

The modular vehicle, combining a ground“mothership” with a detachable two-seat aerial unit, lifted off from the grounds near the Waldorf Astoria before reattaching and driving away. Aridge said the flight marks a milestone in its plan to roll out consumer deliveries in the Middle East by 2027.

Company executives reported that 600 units have already been pre-ordered by GCC firms, including UAE's Ali & Sons Group, Kuwait's Al-Sayer, and Qatar's Almana, pushing the global tally past 7,000. The firm expects deliveries to begin in 2026 from a new facility in Guangzhou, capable of producing 10,000 vehicles annually.

Aridge's modular design addresses a common challenge in flying car development: how to balance driving performance, storage, and aerial capability. The ground vehicle acts as a mobile energy platform and storage base, while the air module docks and undocks autonomously. The air unit's control system uses a single-stick interface managing ascent, speed, and stability with built-in safety constraints such as geofencing.

This version is the fifth generation of the platform, evolving from earlier prototypes demonstrated in Dubai in 2022. For mass adoption, regulatory certification is pivotal: the UAE granted a special flight permit, allowing the test flights to proceed. Aridge's air module has already received civil aviation type certification in China.

The startup forecasts a market worth of US $41 billion for China's eVTOL sector by 2040, while projecting Middle East demand to reach about $11 billion. Executives say technological advances-shortened development cycles and lower costs-are making what once seemed science fiction increasingly viable.

See also ASUS Unveils AI-First Vision at GITEX 2025

Despite the showpiece flight, challenges remain. Integrating city air traffic management, ensuring safety for public use, and building air-ground infrastructure-such as landing pads, vertiports, and regulatory frameworks-are hurdles in most jurisdictions. Some analysts caution that even with promising prototypes, wide adoption may lag until certification, cost reduction, and public trust converge.

In the Gulf region, regulatory openness is proving advantageous: the UAE's willingness to issue experimental permits positions it as a testbed, attracting innovators who might struggle to get approval elsewhere. Meanwhile, Aridge is lining up partnerships and agreements across the GCC to support sales, operations, and maintenance in local markets.

Arabian Post – Tech

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?