Saudi-Led Consortium Seals $55 Billion EA Takeover

A consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, with Silver Lake and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners, has struck a deal to acquire Electronic Arts for approximately $55 billion, taking the iconic game publisher private.

Under the agreement, EA's shareholders will receive $210 per share, a 25 percent premium over the share price before the deal emerged, as the consortium combines fresh equity with a leveraged debt component. The acquisition consists of roughly $36 billion in equity and $20 billion in debt financing, largely arranged by JPMorgan. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of EA's fiscal year 2027, pending regulatory and shareholder approval.

Board approval has already been secured. EA's Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Wilson, will remain at the helm after the transition, and the company will continue to be headquartered in Redwood City, California.

The deal is now the largest leveraged buyout ever completed in the gaming and entertainment sector and ranks among the largest in global private equity history. It surpasses prior benchmarks such as the TXU Energy buyout in 2007.

Industry analysts and market observers point to multiple strategic drivers behind the consortium's bold move. For Saudi Arabia, the acquisition aligns with its long-standing ambition to transform the kingdom into a major player in gaming and esports. Through its gaming arm, Savvy Games Group, PIF has steadily acquired stakes in major studios and esports ventures. This EA deal represents the most ambitious move in that push.

For the other investors, the deal offers exposure to established gaming franchises such as Madden NFL, The Sims, Battlefield, and EA Sports FC, many of which generate stable cash flows. The expectation is that EA's revenues, supplemented by strategic investments and operational discipline, can service the debt burden while preserving creative output.

Yet the structure carries inherent risks. The additional $20 billion in debt obliges EA to meet high interest and repayment demands, which may strain capital allocation for new game development or innovation. Observers have flagged the possibility of cost-cutting measures, tighter control over studio spending, and increased monetisation in existing franchises as potential outcomes.

Employee sentiment is already delicate. Some staff members have voiced unease, fearing that the acquisition might trigger layoffs, studio consolidations or a shift away from projects perceived as less commercially safe. In response, Wilson and EA leadership have emphasised that there are no immediate plans for workforce reduction and reiterated their commitment to creative values.

Beyond internal impacts, the role of Saudi ownership has sparked debate. Critics raise concerns over potential cultural restrictions or influence over content, especially in IPs known for inclusive or socially progressive themes. Supporters counter that the consortium's global reputation and EA's decades-long studio footprint should act as safeguards.

Regulatory clearance remains a hurdle. Because PIF is a sovereign fund, the deal will require review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U. S. and likely other international authorities. Given the strategic sensitivity of data, platforms and digital distribution in gaming, scrutiny will focus on governance, data access, and national security implications.

