Memorial Dedicated To Military Chaplains Unveiled In Kyiv

The General Staff noted that the new monument symbolizes deep gratitude and respect for the selfless service of chaplains who stand alongside soldiers on the front lines, offering them support through words, prayer, and faith. It commemorates the chaplains' contribution to Ukraine's defense, security, and struggle against Russian aggression.

The initiative to establish the memorial came from the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Chaplaincy Service. The ceremony was attended by its officers, chaplains from various denominations, servicemembers, artists from the Cultural Forces creative community, and government officials.

Colonel Oleksandr Vovkotecha, head of the Chaplaincy Service, emphasized the importance of the spiritual tradition of chaplaincy and recalled Saint Martin of Tours – the heavenly patron of military chaplains.

Deputy Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Yevhen Kovalenko, in turn, highlighted the vital spiritual support chaplains provide to Ukrainian defenders in the most difficult times.

Participants in the event honored all military chaplains with a moment of silence and a joint prayer.

October 12 is observed in Ukraine as Military Chaplain's Day. On this date, according to the New Julian calendar, the Church commemorates Saint Martin the Merciful, Bishop of Tours, who is traditionally regarded as the founder of military chaplaincy.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces