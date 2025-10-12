403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait expressed concern over the escalation and armed clashes in the border region between Pakistan and Afghanistan, said the Foreign Ministry.
KUWAIT - Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority sent state officials, including a senior one, to the Public Prosecution for committing suspected crimes of illicit gain and submitting false financial disclosures.
CAIRO - The 19th relief plane from Kuwait's air bridge arrived at Al-Arish Airport carrying 40 tons of food and essential supplies destined for the Gaza Strip.
KUWAIT - Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Kuwait Manuel Gamallo affirmed that the relations between the two friendly countries are steadily developing.
KUWAIT - Kuwaiti competitor Fares Ramadhan won first place in the Rookie Stock category of the World MotoSurf Championship in Croatia.
DOHA - Qatar Foreign Ministry announced the death of three members of the Qatari Amiri Diwan and the injury of two in a traffic accident in Sharm El-Sheikh.
RAMALLAH - The health authorities in the Gaza Strip stated that 124 martyrs have arrived at hospitals over the past 24 hours.
RAMALLAH - Israeli occupation raided homes of Palestinian prisoners expected to be released under the ceasefire agreement.
CAIRO - Egypt said that leaders from 21 Arab and foreign countries, including the State of Kuwait, would attend a world peace summit due in Sharm El-Sheikh resort city on Monday.
ISLAMABAD - Violent clashes erupted along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border between Afghan Taliban forces, leaving 23 Pakistani soldiers and 200 Afghans dead, according to the Pakistani Army. (end)
