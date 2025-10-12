CBJ Names Winners Of Digital Signature Challenge For Financial Institutions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) on Sunday announced the winners of the Digital Signature Challenge for Financial Institutions (DiSiFi) during a ceremony attended by representatives from banks and financial institutions.The challenge, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, aims to promote innovation in developing cybersecurity solutions for the financial and banking sector. It was launched by the CBJ through the Financial and Banking Sector Cyber Incident Response Team (JoFinCERT), in partnership with Jordan Payment and Clearing Systems Company (JoPACC) and its FinTech Center (JOIN).Two Jordanian companies emerged as winners: Arizona Intelligent Solutions (AIS) took first place, and Tawqi3i (My Signature) secured second. The participating firms underwent extensive technical, technological, and security assessments to ensure compliance with international standards for digital signatures and their legal reliability for financial transactions. The solutions also included verification mechanisms for financial services, enhancing the efficiency, security, and integrity of digital banking operations through the CBJ's electronic authentication infrastructure (CBJ PKI), which serves as the cornerstone of secure electronic financial transactions.CBJ Deputy Governor Khaldoun Al-Weshah said the challenge represents a key pillar in implementing the Economic Modernization Vision within the broader reform path, aiming to unlock national potential, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, and create a sustainable digital ecosystem. He added that it seeks to strengthen consumer confidence, promote financial inclusion through the wider adoption of digital channels, and empower Jordanian youth to lead development and innovation, reinforcing Jordan's position as a regional hub for financial technology and digital services.For her part, JoPACC CEO Maha Bahou said that activating digital signatures for financial and banking institutions will significantly support the sector's digital transformation and enhance the efficiency, security, and reliability of financial transactions.