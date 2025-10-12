Gitex 2025 In Dubai: Parkin Sets Dh25 An Hour Parking Fee, Activates Code X

To ensure a smoother journey for those who intend to attend Gitex 2025, which kicks off in Dubai on Monday, October 13, Parkin has announced activating the variable tariff for Major Events Parking (Code X).

Gitex Global is the world's largest tech and startup event, where several companies showcase their latest technological innovations.

Recommended For You

Organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Gitex Global 2025 will span two iconic venues - Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour - bringing under one banner more than 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors from over 180 countries.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a social media post, Parkin, Dubai's largest public parking provider, said that its decision aims at ensuring smoother traffic flow, urging the public to use public transportation when heading to event areas.

Code X will be activated around the Dubai World Trade Centre until the event concludes on October 17. Take a look at the following map shared by Parkin:

Parking costs during the event will be Dh25 per hour.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has previously advised Gitex 2025 visitors to plan their ride using the Shail app for a hassle-free experience, minus the burden of searching for a parking spot.

It further guided them to choose the "Public Transport" mode that suits them best on the app. Visitors are also urged to make sure their nol cards have sufficient balance before heading out; a minimum of Dh15 for the silver class and Dh30 for the gold one for a round-trip.