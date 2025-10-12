New Legislation Enhanced Attractiveness Of Real Estate Sector: QC Chairman

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairman of Qatar Chamber HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani, praised the Cityscape Qatar exhibition, highlighting the significant development it has witnessed year after year, and the advanced level achieved by Qatari companies operating in the real estate sector.

He emphasised that the exhibition has become a valuable platform for enhancing cooperation and partnership among local real estate companies, developers, and investors.

This came in statements made by the QC Chairman during his participation in the opening ceremony of the exhibition, which kicked off on Sunday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

His Excellency also emphasised that the exhibition represents a leading platform for showcasing the latest real estate and investment projects in the country, reflecting the strength and diversity of the Qatari economy.

He stressed that Qatar's real estate sector has witnessed remarkable progress and rapid growth in recent years, driven by the country's comprehensive economic renaissance and supported by the wise policies and unwavering support of the leadership for this vital sector.

He pointed out that recent legislation and government initiatives facilitating foreign ownership of real estate in designated areas in the state - alongside major investments in infrastructure, tourism, and commercial projects - have significantly enhanced the attractiveness of the Qatari real estate market and drawn increased interest from both local and international investors.

QC Chairman further reaffirmed that Qatar Chamber remains committed to supporting events that contribute to strengthening the business and investment environment and to encouraging the private sector to actively participate in real estate and development projects.

This, he noted, aligns with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to achieve comprehensive and sustainable economic development.

His Excellency further stressed that Cityscape Qatar represents an important opportunity to promote real estate investment opportunities in the country and serves as a bridge for communication between companies, developers, and investors - especially given the attractive investment environment, advanced infrastructure, and supportive legislation that encourage real estate investment.

He affirmed that such factors enhance Qatar's position as a leading regional hub in the real estate and urban development sector.

He added that the participation of major national and international companies in the exhibition reflects the growing confidence in the Qatari economy and reaffirms Qatar's prominent position as a regional and global centre for investment in the real estate sector.