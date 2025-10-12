403
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast 12/10: Shifts Sentiment (Chart)
- The broad Forex markets in the eyes of some speculative analysts the past year have turned rather boring. Trading volumes via speculators has dropped over the long-term because of belief that price action has turned rather lackluster. Day traders who have been looking for more volatile results may have turned to equity indices and commodities such as gold over the past handful of months. But choppy results in the EUR/USD the past week may start to look attractive to many. Dynamic price action in Forex and the EUR/USD has started to produce signs of life recently. Sentiment shifts occurred rapidly last week as nervous financial institutions tried to weigh their outlooks regarding U.S Federal Reserve interest rate policy, and suddenly are dealing with renewed China tariff rhetoric from the U.S White House. On top of that the U.S government shutdown looks as if it may continue over the coming days. The EUR/USD saw its value drop below 1.17000 on Tuesday and suddenly found its value near 1.15420 by Thursday of this past week.
- The ability of the USD to gather strength continued into last week and only on Friday saw a brief move higher. Yes, reversals higher and lower in Forex remain a constant intraday part of trading, there are no one way avenues. However, financial institutions do have storm clouds circling above and these may continue to shift behavioral sentiment in the near-term. Traders tempted to believe the EUR/USD has been oversold may be proven correct in the mid-term, but downside pressure has been rather consistent.
