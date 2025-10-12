The Best Meme Stocks To Buy Now

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) A meme stock refers to a publicly listed company that is trending among retail traders on social media. Reddit and Telegram channels are among the favorite social media platforms for retail traders to engage in social trading, in-depth discussions, and short-term price speculation.Trading in meme stocks is like a pump-and-dump scheme, which is illegal, but so far, regulators have tolerated the meme craze. Retail investors band together and agree to buy a beaten-down stock, often a well-known penny stock with high short interest from institutional traders. This has created massive market volatility and, in some cases, sparked a short squeeze.Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Why Should You Consider Buying Meme Stocks?Meme stocks trade at depressed levels for a reason, and traders must understand why their share prices are where they are.Here are some criteria to consider:
A well-known company that played a role in the life of traders, especially growing up (for example, Krispy Kreme, Avis, and GameStop). A high interest by retail traders on social media. Follow popular social media channels and try to catch the first wave of buy orders. Ensure you place a stop-loss order when you enter a buy order. Only use capital that you can afford to lose. What Are the Downsides of Meme Stocks?Meme stocks are high-risk, short-term gambles, and many institutional traders heavily short them. Traders can lose their capital in a matter of seconds if they enter at the wrong time. Meme stocks experience excessive volatility, characterized by sharp rallies and even sharper selloffs. They often suffer from depressed share prices and are mostly penny stocks trading below $5 per share.Here is a shortlist of currently attractive meme stocks:
Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Kohl's (KSS) Rivian Automotive (RIVN) GameStop (GME) CoreWeave (CRWV) Super Micro Computer (SMCI) SoFi Technologies (SOFI) BlackBerry (BB) AMC Entertainment (AMC) Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Update On My Previous Best Meme Stocks to Buy NowIn our previous installment, I highlighted the upside potential of Krispy Kreme and Kohl's.Krispy Kreme (DNUT) - A long position in KSS between $3.61 and $4.70.DNUT settled into a trading range between $2.90 and $3.95, and I continue to hold Krispy Kreme.Kohl's (KSS) - A long position in KSS between $12.52 and $14.06.KSS touched a low of $10.33 before rallying to $18.25. I closed it for a gain of 34%, but it is on my watchlist again after breaking down into my previous buy zone Automotive Fundamental AnalysisRivian Automotive (RIVN) is an electric vehicle manufacturer and automotive technology company. It manufactures the R1T pickup truck and the Rivian EDV. It is also a member of the Russell 1000.So, why am I bullish on Rivian Automotive following its sell-off?While Rivian Automotive, the manufacturer of Amazon delivery trucks, faces challenges, it reported positive operating cash flow over the past twelve months. I also appreciate its logistics optimization and plans to expand its product line. The recent sell-off, which I believe is overdone, took its share price into solid support levels.
| Metric
| Value
| Verdict
| P/E Ratio
| Unavailable
| Bearish
| P/B Ratio
| 2.71
| Bearish
| PEG Ratio
| Unavailable
| Bearish
| Current Ratio
| 3.44
| Bullish
| Return on Assets
| -22.48%
| Bearish
| Return on Equity
| -57.78%
| Bearish
| Profit Margin
| Unavailable
| Bearish
| ROIC-WACC Ratio
| Unavailable
| Bearish
| Dividend Yield
| 0.00%
| Bearish Rivian Automotive Fundamental Analysis SnapshotThe RIVN price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is unavailable.The average analyst price target for Rivian Automotive is $14.30. It suggests moderate upside, but this meme stock has a history of price spikes exceeding this level Automotive Technical Analysis Rivian Automotive Price Chart
The RIVN D1 chart shows price action between its descending 50.0% and 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. It also shows Rivian Automotive at the upper band of its horizontal support zone. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish with a positive divergence. My Call on Rivian AutomotiveI am taking a long position in Rivian Automotive between $12.65 and $13.20. The current ratio is healthy, alleviating medium-term balance sheet issues. RIVN is taking steps to improve operations and has generated positive cash flows from operations Fundamental AnalysisGameStop retails video games, consumer electronics, and gaming merchandise. GME is the largest video game retailer worldwide, and operates over 3,203 stores in the US, Australia, and Europe. GameStop began to purchase Bitcoin with its cash reserves this year. It is also a member of the S&P 400 Index.So, why am I bullish on GME despite its breakdown sequence?The recent plunge in its share price was due to the issuance of warrants, which may lead to shareholder dilution, but GME became an active buyer of Bitcoin and may use the expected $1.9 billion to boost its Bitcoin holdings. The launch of a new meme ETF, with the ticker MEME, should provide ample upside pressure. Profit margins are excellent, and the current ratio is superb.
| Metric
| Value
| Verdict
| P/E Ratio
| 29.12
| Bullish
| P/B Ratio
| 2.35
| Bullish
| PEG Ratio
| 2.21
| Bullish
| Current Ratio
| 11.37
| Bullish
| Return on Assets
| 3.50%
| Bullish
| Return on Equity
| 7.00%
| Bullish
| Profit Margin
| 9.41%
| Bullish
| ROIC-WACC Ratio
| Negative
| Bearish
| Dividend Yield
| 0.00%
| Bearish GameStop Fundamental Analysis SnapshotThe price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29.12 makes GME a reasonably valued stock, especially for meme play. By comparison, the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 30.17.The average analyst price target for GameStop is $26.00. This suggests muted upside potential, but downside risks are equally limited Technical Analysis GameStop Price Chart
The GME D1 chart shows price action just below its ascending Fibonacci Retracement Fan. It also shows GameStop entering a solid horizontal support zone. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish but remains within its ascending support level. My Call on GameStop H2I am taking a long position in GME between $21.54 and $24.20. GameStop has one of the highest current ratios in the S&P 400 Index, and I expect the new meme ETF to generate upside pressure. The GME Bitcoin fund is a downside buffer and could attract more meme and crypto enthusiasts.Please remember the high-risk nature of trading meme stocks. They are highly volatile, face balance sheet and operational issues, and can wipe out portfolios in a few seconds. Some meme stocks can swing 50% to 100% in short periods.
