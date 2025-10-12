Gramado Attraction Inspired By Dubai Garden

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – What was once just another parking lot on one of Gramado's main streets is now a flower garden with settings designed specifically for photo shoots. One of the inspirations for Hortênsias Garden, inaugurated on Christmas Eve 2024, comes from the Middle East: the Dubai Miracle Garden, famous for its massive flower and plant sculptures, including a replica of an Emirates Airbus A380, spans an impressive 72,000 square meters.

The garden features giant natural sculptures

The Brazilian version in Gramado is open to visitors, but with a twist: tourists cannot take photos with their own phones. The garden also functions as an open-air photo studio, where each visitor is invited to a free seven-minute mini photoshoot. At the end, they can choose one photo to receive for free via WhatsApp.“We also offer a full photoshoot package,” explains Gabriel Costa, one of the partners.

As the garden was a private investment, the photography service serves as the business model for the entrepreneur and his partner (the project also involved two other investors). In fact, it was his partner who visited the Dubai Miracle Garden in 2024 and brought back the inspiration.

“Our studio is based on the impact of wonder, which is why we decided to place giant sculptures 4, 5, and 6 meters high. And, of course, the charming choice of hydrangeas, a major landmark of the city.” According to Costa, the garden is the first in the Serra Gaúcha exclusively for photography. The choice of Gramado couldn't have been different: besides being one of the country's top destinations, it fits perfectly with the magical and playful setting of the garden.“And why not in Gramado? It's a charming city. I'm sure our choice was spot on.”

São Paulo's Gabriel Costa, decided to start a business in Gramado

year was a great learning experience for us, and I'm sure that among all the feedback, the vast majority was positive and very valuable,” says Costa, a native of São José do Rio Preto, São Paulo state, who has lived in Gramado since 2022.

A commercial manager with a degree in Business Management and NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming), specializing in fundraising, organizational culture, and processes, Gabriel balances his life between training sessions, his photography businesses, marriage, and being the father of“four beautiful girls.” Now, he and his partner are about to open a new photography studio, modeled on the Gramado one but with a different theme.



Contact:

Hortênsias Garden

Rua Torta, 42 | Gramado, Brazil

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

@hortensiasgardengramado

* Report by Débora Rubin, in collaboration with ANBA

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

