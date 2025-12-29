Ukrainian Drones Smash Russian Hideouts On Northern Axis
Additionally, the border guards were able to neutralize at least two enemy combatants and turn a camouflaged Russian vehicle into scrap.Read also: Ukrainian border guards hit enemy drone antennas, EW systems on Northern axis
Previously, Ukrinform reported that soldiers of the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces repelled a Russian assault near Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region, destroying two armored personnel carriers and neutralizing seven enemy infantry soldiers.
Illustrative photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
