Ukrainian Drones Smash Russian Hideouts On Northern Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the information was released by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Additionally, the border guards were able to neutralize at least two enemy combatants and turn a camouflaged Russian vehicle into scrap.

Ukrainian border guards hit enemy drone antennas, EW systems on Northern axis

Previously, Ukrinform reported that soldiers of the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces repelled a Russian assault near Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region, destroying two armored personnel carriers and neutralizing seven enemy infantry soldiers.

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine