Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Drones Smash Russian Hideouts On Northern Axis

Ukrainian Drones Smash Russian Hideouts On Northern Axis


2025-12-29 01:08:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the information was released by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Additionally, the border guards were able to neutralize at least two enemy combatants and turn a camouflaged Russian vehicle into scrap.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards hit enemy drone antennas, EW systems on Northern axis

Previously, Ukrinform reported that soldiers of the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces repelled a Russian assault near Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region, destroying two armored personnel carriers and neutralizing seven enemy infantry soldiers.

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

MENAFN29122025000193011044ID1110533149



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search