Türkiye And Syria Discuss Security Issues In Ankara

2025-10-12 10:06:33
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Security issues were discussed during a meeting between Turkish and Syrian delegations in the Turkish capital, Ankara, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish side was represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and National Intelligence Director İbrahim Kalın.

The Syrian delegation included Foreign Minister Assad Hasan Sheybani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and Intelligence Director Al Salama.

In addition to security matters, the two sides also exchanged views on regional developments. Further information is yet to be disclosed.

