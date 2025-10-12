Türkiye And Syria Discuss Security Issues In Ankara

Türkiye And Syria Discuss Security Issues In Ankara
The Turkish side was represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and National Intelligence Director İbrahim Kalın.
The Syrian delegation included Foreign Minister Assad Hasan Sheybani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and Intelligence Director Al Salama.
In addition to security matters, the two sides also exchanged views on regional developments. Further information is yet to be disclosed.
