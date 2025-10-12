403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy's Ruling Party Proposes Ban on Burqas
(MENAFN) Italy's governing political faction has introduced a proposal to prohibit Islamic attire that obscures the face in public spaces.
This initiative was announced on Wednesday through a statement by the Brothers of Italy party.
According to various local media sources, individuals who violate the proposed law could face financial penalties reaching up to €3,000.
Beyond the outright restriction on full-face coverings in areas such as public locations, academic institutions, workplaces, and commercial centers, the legislation also aims to enforce more rigorous regulations on financial accountability within religious establishments.
This aspect of the proposal is intended to improve the traceability of foreign monetary contributions.
Furthermore, the draft legislation advocates the elimination of what are described as "virginity tests" and the imposition of more severe consequences for coerced marriages—practices the party contends are incompatible with basic human dignity.
The legislative move, according to the party, is designed to “protect Italian identity, citizen security, and women’s freedom.”
The Brothers of Italy emphasized that the initiative is not an infringement on religious freedom but a safeguard against its exploitation to defend behaviors at odds with Italy’s constitution and societal standards.
According to party representative Galeazzo Bignami, the draft law offers “concrete tools to stop the spread of fundamentalist practices and opaque financing that threaten security and social cohesion.”
Italy has already enforced a law since 1975 that forbids clothing that entirely conceals the face in public, primarily targeting helmets and masks rather than religious dress.
However, the new proposal appears to expand and modernize this regulation to address current socio-religious concerns.
France became the first European nation to implement a complete ban on the niqab in public spaces back in 2011, establishing consequences such as fines or mandatory community service.
Several other European countries have followed suit, including Belgium, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.
Despite these measures, the United Nations has issued warnings that such bans could encroach on religious liberties and may further alienate women by hindering their ability to participate in public life.
This initiative was announced on Wednesday through a statement by the Brothers of Italy party.
According to various local media sources, individuals who violate the proposed law could face financial penalties reaching up to €3,000.
Beyond the outright restriction on full-face coverings in areas such as public locations, academic institutions, workplaces, and commercial centers, the legislation also aims to enforce more rigorous regulations on financial accountability within religious establishments.
This aspect of the proposal is intended to improve the traceability of foreign monetary contributions.
Furthermore, the draft legislation advocates the elimination of what are described as "virginity tests" and the imposition of more severe consequences for coerced marriages—practices the party contends are incompatible with basic human dignity.
The legislative move, according to the party, is designed to “protect Italian identity, citizen security, and women’s freedom.”
The Brothers of Italy emphasized that the initiative is not an infringement on religious freedom but a safeguard against its exploitation to defend behaviors at odds with Italy’s constitution and societal standards.
According to party representative Galeazzo Bignami, the draft law offers “concrete tools to stop the spread of fundamentalist practices and opaque financing that threaten security and social cohesion.”
Italy has already enforced a law since 1975 that forbids clothing that entirely conceals the face in public, primarily targeting helmets and masks rather than religious dress.
However, the new proposal appears to expand and modernize this regulation to address current socio-religious concerns.
France became the first European nation to implement a complete ban on the niqab in public spaces back in 2011, establishing consequences such as fines or mandatory community service.
Several other European countries have followed suit, including Belgium, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.
Despite these measures, the United Nations has issued warnings that such bans could encroach on religious liberties and may further alienate women by hindering their ability to participate in public life.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment