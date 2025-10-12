403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Hints at New Russian Weapon System
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin has indicated that Russia is poised to reveal a new military technology soon. During a press briefing in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on Friday, he noted that tests of the undisclosed weapon have been proceeding positively.
“I think we will have the opportunity in the near future to break some news about a new weapon that we announced a long time ago,” Putin stated, suggesting an official announcement is expected shortly.
Putin elaborated that the newly developed system “is undergoing tests [which] are proceeding successfully,” emphasizing the effectiveness of the ongoing trials. While he did not provide specifics about the weapon, the tone suggested it could significantly enhance Russia’s defense capabilities.
Addressing the future of the New START arms-control agreement — which restricts both U.S. and Russian strategic offensive arms and is set to lapse on February 5, 2026 — Putin expressed hope for its extension.
He highlighted that there remains adequate time for both nations to negotiate a continuation of the treaty, provided there is “goodwill” from Washington.
Despite uncertainties surrounding the treaty's fate, Putin underscored Russia’s sense of security due to the “novelty” and continuous advancement of its nuclear deterrent.
He confidently described Russia’s nuclear forces as unmatched globally in terms of sophistication.
The Russian leader also commented on the global military climate, observing that a “certain arms race is underway,” with several countries contemplating nuclear testing to validate the reliability of their arsenals. In such a scenario, Putin made it clear that Moscow would respond in kind by initiating its own tests.
“I think we will have the opportunity in the near future to break some news about a new weapon that we announced a long time ago,” Putin stated, suggesting an official announcement is expected shortly.
Putin elaborated that the newly developed system “is undergoing tests [which] are proceeding successfully,” emphasizing the effectiveness of the ongoing trials. While he did not provide specifics about the weapon, the tone suggested it could significantly enhance Russia’s defense capabilities.
Addressing the future of the New START arms-control agreement — which restricts both U.S. and Russian strategic offensive arms and is set to lapse on February 5, 2026 — Putin expressed hope for its extension.
He highlighted that there remains adequate time for both nations to negotiate a continuation of the treaty, provided there is “goodwill” from Washington.
Despite uncertainties surrounding the treaty's fate, Putin underscored Russia’s sense of security due to the “novelty” and continuous advancement of its nuclear deterrent.
He confidently described Russia’s nuclear forces as unmatched globally in terms of sophistication.
The Russian leader also commented on the global military climate, observing that a “certain arms race is underway,” with several countries contemplating nuclear testing to validate the reliability of their arsenals. In such a scenario, Putin made it clear that Moscow would respond in kind by initiating its own tests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment