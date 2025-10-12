Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin Hints at New Russian Weapon System

Putin Hints at New Russian Weapon System


2025-10-12 09:31:42
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin has indicated that Russia is poised to reveal a new military technology soon. During a press briefing in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on Friday, he noted that tests of the undisclosed weapon have been proceeding positively.

“I think we will have the opportunity in the near future to break some news about a new weapon that we announced a long time ago,” Putin stated, suggesting an official announcement is expected shortly.

Putin elaborated that the newly developed system “is undergoing tests [which] are proceeding successfully,” emphasizing the effectiveness of the ongoing trials. While he did not provide specifics about the weapon, the tone suggested it could significantly enhance Russia’s defense capabilities.

Addressing the future of the New START arms-control agreement — which restricts both U.S. and Russian strategic offensive arms and is set to lapse on February 5, 2026 — Putin expressed hope for its extension.

He highlighted that there remains adequate time for both nations to negotiate a continuation of the treaty, provided there is “goodwill” from Washington.

Despite uncertainties surrounding the treaty's fate, Putin underscored Russia’s sense of security due to the “novelty” and continuous advancement of its nuclear deterrent.

He confidently described Russia’s nuclear forces as unmatched globally in terms of sophistication.

The Russian leader also commented on the global military climate, observing that a “certain arms race is underway,” with several countries contemplating nuclear testing to validate the reliability of their arsenals. In such a scenario, Putin made it clear that Moscow would respond in kind by initiating its own tests.

MENAFN12102025000045017167ID1110184894

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search