Avoid Opening Unknown Links And Apps: MOI

Doha, Qatar: The ministry of Interior, MOI cautioned residents and citizens to avoid opening links from unknown or untrusted sources.

The Ministry in a post on social media urged the populace to ensure cybercrime safety by downloading applications from official app stores for the safety of their devices and to protect their personal information.

“To maintain a high level of digital security, avoid opening links from unverified or free sources as they may contain malicious software that could compromise your data”

“It is advisable to download apps exclusively from official app stores to ensure the safety of your devices and personal information”, the ministry added.