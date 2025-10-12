Dubai Land Department At GITEX Global 2025: 19 Years Of Digital Transformation Shaping The Smart Real Estate Future



Groundbreaking innovations and global partnerships shaping the next generation of smart real estate services. Since its establishment, DLD has embraced this approach across all its sectors and divisions through an integrated ecosystem of legislation, services, and digital systems.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,October 2025: Building on over 19 years of pioneering digital innovation and government excellence, Dubai Land Department (DLD) is participating in GITEX Global 2025, the world's largest technology event. The participation reaffirms DLD's leading role in driving the smart transformation of the real estate sector, enabling investment, regulating the market, and safeguarding the rights of investors and customers. Through this participation, DLD showcases a new generation of digital solutions and global partnerships that enhance service efficiency, market transparency, and Dubai's position as a global hub and the premier destination for sustainable real estate investment.

Since its early journey toward digital transformation and through the integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, Dubai Land Department has established a progressive government approach that anticipates the future and embodies the vision of Dubai's wise leadership in building a fully integrated smart government.

From its inception, DLD has embraced this vision across all its sectors and divisions through a comprehensive ecosystem of legislation, services, and digital systems designed to enable investment, simplify procedures, and strengthen investor and customer confidence, all contributing to enhancing Dubai's competitiveness and solidifying its leadership as a global model in smart real estate governance.

During its participation in this year's edition of the event, DLD unveils a new generation of digital solutions that enhance government integration and deliver unprecedented levels of transparency and service accessibility within the real estate market. The Department will announce strategic partnerships with leading global companies in artificial intelligence and PropTech, and will sign collaboration agreements with several government and private entities to further promote innovation and sustainability across the sector.

DLD affirms that its participation builds upon a long-standing digital legacy of innovation and continuous development, aimed at reinforcing an integrated government model founded on efficiency, transparency, and accessibility. Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who stated:“Technology grows rapidly... and Dubai grows with it at the same speed, because from the very beginning, we chose to keep up with the world's technological leaps,” DLD continues to move forward with confidence on this path toward the future. Through its efforts, DLD seeks to strengthen investor confidence, attract new capital, and deliver a fully integrated digital real estate experience that supports both the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

A Transformative Leap in Real Estate Services:

Dubai Land Department's participation in GITEX Global 2025 reflects its exceptional presence as one of the most influential government entities in previous editions of the exhibition. This progress has been driven by a series of integrated projects that have redefined the real estate experience in Dubai.

Among these are 'Mollak,' a globally pioneering system for joint ownership governance; the 'Instant Transactions Platform', which provides real-time data on market movements; and the 'Dubai REST' app, which introduced a new concept for smart real estate services. Additionally, the 'Smart Valuation' service enables instant property assessments powered by artificial intelligence, while the 'AI-Powered Real Estate Advertising Governance System' has elevated the credibility and transparency of the market.

Dubai Land Department invites visitors to explore its stand No. H16 – A30 in Sheikh Saeed Hall 2 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from 13 to 17 October 2025, to discover its latest digital innovations that embody its vision of leading the future of smart real estate transformation.