Ithra Opens Baseqat: The Palm Tree To Explore The Cultural Heritage And Creative Legacy Of The Date Palm

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) presents Baseqat: The Palm Tree Exhibition , curated by Samer Yamani and Razan Masri and showcasing 15 works by 25 artists exploring the date palm as both a cultural emblem and a living legacy. Opening in Ithra's Great Hall, the exhibition invites visitors to discover the rich heritage and contemporary relevance of this remarkable tree, connecting the worlds of ancient civilizations and modern society.

Baseqat: The Palm Tree Exhibition celebrates the date palm as a cornerstone of the Arabian Peninsula, shaping the cultural, economic, and ecological landscapes of the region. Revered across civilizations for over 6,000 years, the date palm has provided food, shelter, building materials, medicine, and craft, influencing daily life from Mesopotamia and ancient Egypt to Arabia and North Africa. Today, Saudi Arabia is home to over 33 million palm trees, making up 27 percent of all palms in the world. Situated in the Eastern Province a short distance from Ithra, the UNESCO-recognized Al-Ahsa Oasis alone hosts more than 2.5 million trees making it the largest date palm oasis in the world.

The name Baseqat is derived from a Qur'anic verse:“And towering palm trees loaded with clustered fruit” (Surah Qaf:10). This verse reflects the majesty of the date palm and its enduring impact, highlighting its role as a source of sustenance, shelter, and inspiration across generations. It also informs the exhibition's design, where palm wood, ropes, and fibers form interconnected areesh-inspired spaces, each representing different facets of the palm tree's cultural and material heritage.

The exhibition is organized into six thematic zones, Oasis, Roots, Trunk, Fronds, and Dates, and the Lab for experimentation and hands-on workshops as well as an amphitheatre where filmmaker Mahmoud Kaabour's short film documentary“Sa'fa” will be showcased. These themes are reinterpreted through contemporary works by Saudi and international artists, offering a dynamic dialogue between tradition and modernity.

Highlights include Fatimah Al Nemer (Saudi Arabia), who collaborated with craftswomen to create Al-Kar, a woven rug that transforms palm fibers into living memory. Mohamed Amine Hamouda (Tunisia) presents Bouhattam, a sculptural installation made from oasis waste that reflects on ecology and adaptation. Daniel Valero – Mestiz (Mexico) merges rural tradition and contemporary design in the palm-woven La Cabra Chair.

Abdulla Buhijji and Noor Alwan (Bahrain) reimagine a folkloric ritual in Toob Toob Ya Bahar. Yasmine Sfar and Mehdi Kebaier (Tunisia) showcase Tmar (Set of three hand-carved spheres). Shahira Fahmy (Egypt) unveils Lucida Restaurant and Bar Wall, a sculptural palm-leaf installation.

Further works include Sumaya Shelbi (Saudi Arabia) with Palm Ladies. Obaid Alsafi (Saudi Arabia), winner of the Ithra Art Prize sixth edition in 2023, presents his award-winning work Palm in Eternal Embrace, which reflects on climate change and resilience. Amina Agueznay (Morocco) presents Portal Variation #2, Gabriela Sagarminaga Roldán (Spain) exhibits Fish, and Carolin Schelkle (Germany) contributes Wasted Treasure. The exhibition also features two works by Bashaer Hawsawi (Saudi Arabia), The Chain that Rebelled Against the Earth and Holy Thirst 4, exploring memory, belonging and the sacred value of handcraft.

The Khoos Initiative extends beyond Recognition Day and the exhibition to include a residency running between 3-14 October and artistic commissions by regional and international designers reinterpreting this timeless craft.

