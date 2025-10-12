Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Opposition Leader Patrick Herminie Elected New President Of Seychelles


2025-10-12 08:05:10
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Opposition leader in Seychelles, Patrick Herminie, won the presidential election, defeating outgoing President Wavel Ramkalawan in a runoff vote.
The Electoral Commission said in a statement Sunday that Herminie secured 52.7 percent of the vote, compared to 47.3 percent for Ramkalawan, becoming the sixth president of Seychelles since its independence.
In his victory speech delivered at the Electoral Commission headquarters in the capital, Victoria, 62-year-old Herminie expressed gratitude for the public's trust, pledging to unite the nation, reduce living costs, and improve public services.
Herminie's win grants his party, United Seychelles, full control of both the executive and legislative branches after also winning a parliamentary majority in the first round of last month's general elections.
Outgoing President Ramkalawan attended the announcement of results, congratulating his rival on the victory and stating he leaves behind "an honorable legacy," while wishing the new president success in his duties.
According to the constitution, the presidential term lasts five years, and a candidate wins in the first round if they secure more than half the votes; otherwise, the top two candidates proceed to a second round of voting. (end)
