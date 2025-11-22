403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Official Refutes Media Claims on Amending U.S. Peace Plan
(MENAFN) Rustem Umerov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, firmly denied on Friday any involvement in negotiating or amending a draft US peace plan during his recent visit to Washington, DC.
In a statement posted on Telegram, Umerov described his role on the trip as "purely logistical."
"While on assignment in the US, my responsibilities were technical -- arranging meetings and preparing dialogues. I did not provide any assessments or, especially, approve any clauses. That falls outside my purview and violates procedures," he said.
He also rejected media claims that he had "approved" or "deleted points" from the plan, stressing: "These are examples of unchecked information arising outside the context of consultations."
Umerov’s clarification follows Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko’s publication of a 28-point list on Nov. 20, which the legislator claimed represented a new peace initiative from US President Donald Trump.
According to Umerov, technical teams continue to review proposals while adhering to Ukraine’s core principles: sovereignty, public security, and a fair peace.
Contradicting Umerov’s account, a US media outlet reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had authorized him to negotiate the document with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, identified by the publication as one of the plan’s architects. The outlet also noted that many of Umerov’s remarks were integrated into the draft.
A Ukrainian official told the outlet, however, that Umerov did not endorse the plan’s provisions, clarifying that Kyiv rejects many of its elements.
The reported draft reportedly calls for Ukraine to renounce NATO membership, formally recognize Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk as de facto Russian territories, and withdraw troops from the Donbas region to create a demilitarized zone, while receiving security guarantees based on NATO’s collective defense principle.
Zelenskyy has indicated he plans to discuss the proposals directly with Trump in the near future. The Kremlin said no new negotiations have taken place since the August meeting in Alaska between the presidents of Russia and the US.
In a statement posted on Telegram, Umerov described his role on the trip as "purely logistical."
"While on assignment in the US, my responsibilities were technical -- arranging meetings and preparing dialogues. I did not provide any assessments or, especially, approve any clauses. That falls outside my purview and violates procedures," he said.
He also rejected media claims that he had "approved" or "deleted points" from the plan, stressing: "These are examples of unchecked information arising outside the context of consultations."
Umerov’s clarification follows Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko’s publication of a 28-point list on Nov. 20, which the legislator claimed represented a new peace initiative from US President Donald Trump.
According to Umerov, technical teams continue to review proposals while adhering to Ukraine’s core principles: sovereignty, public security, and a fair peace.
Contradicting Umerov’s account, a US media outlet reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had authorized him to negotiate the document with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, identified by the publication as one of the plan’s architects. The outlet also noted that many of Umerov’s remarks were integrated into the draft.
A Ukrainian official told the outlet, however, that Umerov did not endorse the plan’s provisions, clarifying that Kyiv rejects many of its elements.
The reported draft reportedly calls for Ukraine to renounce NATO membership, formally recognize Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk as de facto Russian territories, and withdraw troops from the Donbas region to create a demilitarized zone, while receiving security guarantees based on NATO’s collective defense principle.
Zelenskyy has indicated he plans to discuss the proposals directly with Trump in the near future. The Kremlin said no new negotiations have taken place since the August meeting in Alaska between the presidents of Russia and the US.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment