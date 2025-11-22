403
Israeli Army Forces Kill Five Palestinians in Gaza
(MENAFN) The Israeli army announced Friday that its forces fatally shot five Palestinians in Rafah, asserting the men appeared from a tunnel inside an area of southern Gaza that Israel currently controls under the ceasefire framework.
According to the military, Nahal Brigade forces reported spotting five armed individuals coming out of underground structures in eastern Rafah, in the southern part of the Strip.
The incident occurred in a section of Rafah east of what the ceasefire terms the “yellow line,” territory the Israeli army has held since the Oct. 10 halt in fighting.
For several days, Israeli media have reported that roughly 200 Hamas fighters remain trapped in a tunnel network beneath Rafah. Those accounts say Tel Aviv has not answered appeals from the Palestinian group or mediators seeking safe evacuation for the fighters to areas under the movement’s authority inside the Strip.
Since October 2023, Israeli operations across Gaza have killed nearly 70,000 people — mostly women and children — wounded more than 170,800, and left large swaths of the enclave in ruins.
