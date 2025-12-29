403
Tunisia, KSA Deepen Ties with New Agreements
(MENAFN) Tunisia and Saudi Arabia signed five agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Sunday, covering areas such as customs, mining, postal services, and media, according to a news agency.
The accords were finalized during the 12th session of the Tunisian-Saudi Joint Committee, which began Sunday in Riyadh and will continue for two days. Among the signed documents were an agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters, as well as an MoU on collaboration in the postal sector.
Additional agreements included a mining cooperation MoU between Tunisia’s Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. The two sides also signed a memorandum on radio and television cooperation between Tunisia’s national broadcasting institutions and the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, along with an executive program for cooperation and news exchange between Tunis Afrique Presse and the Saudi Press Agency.
Tunisian Economy and Planning Minister Samir Abdelhafidh described the session as a new step toward strengthening the legal framework that governs bilateral relations. He noted that both sides agreed to continue working on procedures for additional agreements and to hold a meeting Monday between private-sector representatives from the two countries.
Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef emphasized that the joint committee offered an important opportunity to advance trade, economic, and investment cooperation.
