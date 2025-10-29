Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Update In The Civil Human Resource Law

2025-10-29 02:18:31
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has issued Law No. 25 of 2025, introducing major updates to the Civil Human Resources Law, marking a significant step toward enhancing efficiency, transparency, and professional growth across government institutions.

Gulf Times

