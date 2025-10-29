Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Meets Secretary-General Of Arab Interior Ministers Council

2025-10-29 02:15:33
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for Interior Affairs Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed al-Thani met today with Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers Dr Mohammed Ali Kuman, on the sidelines of the 14th conference of the heads of Arab security training and rehabilitation institutions, hosted by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Police Academy.
The meeting discussed a number of topics of common interest and ways to enhance co-operation between the Ministry of Interior and the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, in addition to developing joint Arab security work mechanisms.

