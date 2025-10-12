403
Justice Minister: GCC Ministerial Meeting Reflects Sincere Desire For Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The 35th meeting of GCC Justice Ministers reflects regional desire to boost cooperation, Justice Minister Nasser Al-Sumait said on Sunday.
Delivering his opening speech to the meeting, Minister Al-Sumait affirmed that the GCC judicial system was witnessing continuous development especially in the field of joint cooperation.
He hoped that the meeting would reach agreements that would boost cooperation within the judicial domain, saying that all participants were eager to share visions meeting the aspirations of the region's leaderships and people.
During prosperity or tragedy, countries in the region are eager to boost cooperation, affirmed the minister who took the chance to expressed deepest sorrow over the Israeli occupation's recent aggression against the State of Qatar.
He also touched on the situation in the Gaza Strip, saying that justice must be served to those affected by the crimes of the Israeli occupation, reflecting during the meeting the GCC support to the Palestinian people. (end)
