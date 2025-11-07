Vice PM Kachka: EU Accession Talks Have Reached Stage Where Success Depends Solely On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Taras Kachka, said this during the government's question-and-answer session in parliament on Friday, November 7, according to Ukrinform.

The government official recalled that the European Commission has recognized the first, second, and sixth clusters as ready for opening. The negotiating position on the third cluster has already been approved, and the EU has sent its draft to the European Council. By the end of November, the positions for the fourth and fifth clusters will be finalized, so all six could be ready for opening, Kachka said.

"In practice, this means that we have a comprehensive list of what needs to be done. These are hundreds of pages of texts and plans for each section. By the end of the year, we will consolidate these measures into a national program for adapting our legislation to EU law, which will be the main and most detailed plan for implementing our European integration commitments," Kachka said.

He stressed that Ukraine had reached a stage in its EU accession talks where further success depends solely on Ukraine. "Either we meet the necessary conditions and join the European Union, or we lose this opportunity," he said.

According to him, Ukraine cannot afford to waste the current window of opportunity and the high level of support both within the country and among EU member states, as more than half of EU citizens support Ukraine's accession, and 74% of Ukrainians back this course despite the challenges posed by necessary reforms.

"The favorable conditions for accession are being formed here, in this hall, because with the right approach to lawmaking, our society will be harmoniously integrated into the EU, according to the rules that need to be adopted," Kachka said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the European Commission adopted the annual Enlargement Package on November 4, which provides a comprehensive assessment of the progress made by Ukraine and other "enlargement partners" over the past 12 months. The European Commission stressed that Ukraine had met the conditions required to open Cluster 1 (foundations), Cluster 6 (external relations), and Cluster 2 (internal market).

It is expected that Ukraine will meet the conditions for opening the remaining three clusters and will work to ensure that the European Council will be able to open all clusters by the end of the year.

Photo: Taras Kachka / Facebook