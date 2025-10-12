4 Major Mistakes WWE Made During Crown Jewel 2025 That Left Fans Disappointed Worldwide

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 delivered big moments, but several glaring missteps left fans questioning the company's choices.

The Ring General has been missing from WWE programming since dropping the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. With rumors swirling about a potential clash against John Cena in the latter's farewell match this December, many expected Gunther to make his return at Crown Jewel.

Fans anticipated his music hitting as Cena celebrated his victory over AJ Styles, but the moment never came. The lack of a confrontation left the storyline flat, especially when a face‐off could have added intrigue to Cena's final run. Instead, the WWE Universe was left waiting for a return that never happened.

WWE's return to Australia was filled with memorable moments, from Bronson Reed's shocking win over Roman Reigns to Rhea Ripley's triumph against the Kabuki Warrior. Yet one of the country's biggest stars, Grayson Waller, was nowhere to be seen on the main card.

Although he appeared on the Countdown show, the company missed an opportunity to showcase him in front of his home crowd. Even a short in‐ring segment would have allowed Waller to soak in the atmosphere and connect with fans. His absence from the main show felt like a glaring oversight.

Two of WWE's most high‐profile returns in recent memory, Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee, were both absent from Crown Jewel. Their victories at Wrestlepalooza had reignited fan excitement, making their omission from this PLE surprising.

While AJ Lee's absence can be explained, Lesnar's no‐show was harder to justify. With rumors of a WarGames match at Survivor Series, many expected The Beast to make his presence felt. Instead, fans were left questioning why one of WWE's biggest attractions wasn't featured at all.

The headline bout between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes delivered in terms of performance, but the finish left many puzzled. Rollins pinned Rhodes cleanly for the first time in his career, securing the Crown Jewel Championship.

While Rollins winning was the right call, fans expected outside interference to play a role. The lack of involvement made Rhodes look weak and diminished his standing as a top star. Instead of creating drama, the clean finish left the audience questioning where Rhodes fits in WWE's hierarchy moving forward.