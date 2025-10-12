403
Khalifa Fund Launches“Enterprise Journey” At GITEX Global 2025 To Boost Smes Growth
The“Enterprise Journey” is designed to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Abu Dhabi by providing access to funding, advisory services, training and artificial intelligence (AI-powered) support. Its scope extends beyond SMEs to benefit government entities, strategic partners, investors and the broader UAE economy. The platform is part of KFED's ongoing efforts to transform the SME empowerment ecosystem in Abu Dhabi by integrating a suite of services into a unified platform. Through its distinctive features, the platform promotes innovation, facilitates access to finance, unlocks growth opportunities, and drives sustainable economic impact. H.E. Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said:“Launching“Enterprise Journey” reflects our commitment to cultivating a culture of innovation, supporting SMEs, and establishing homegrown entrepreneurship as a fundamental driver of economic growth in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Through this platform, we deliver customised programmes and service recommendations that meet the specific requirements of each business, while focusing on empowering national entrepreneurs and boosting their economic contribution.” The platform introduces a vast lineup of cutting-edge features, contributing to enhancing the efficiency and capabilities of service providers and enabling them to manage listing processes and handle applications through smart programmes and advanced data analytics. The Enterprise Journey platform features a unified SME digital marketplace, offering access to financial and non-financial services across eight key areas. Furthermore, it offers an AI-powered advisory and chatbot that recommend services and automate request pathways, along with a real-time service management system powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, and interactive dashboards tracking SME engagement, service demand, and ecosystem performance. Visitors at the GITEX Global 2025 can get a first-hand experience of the Enterprise Journey platform, alongside a full suite of innovative services and a range of financial and non-financial initiatives offered by KFED, at the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion.
The digital platform provides a unified ecosystem, enabling enterprises and providers to connect, grow, and scale
It provides access to funding, advisory services, training and AI-powered support
