Mostafa, Marshall And Duffield Forge Abu Dhabi Action Film Hub

Abu Dhabi will become the base for a new production venture aiming to create large-scale action films, as Emirati actor-producer Mohamed F. Mostafa joins forces with British filmmakers Neil Marshall and Jadey Duffield.

The trio plan to produce under the UK company Art of Action, with two projects already in development: Marshall's Skeleton Coast, a desert survival thriller, and Duffield's Blackout, described as a whodunnit in the style of Knives Out crossed with The Raid. Mostafa is establishing a production company in Abu Dhabi to ensure that Emirati talent is deeply involved both in front of and behind the camera.

Abu Dhabi's film incentive scheme is a cornerstone of the plan. Productions can receive up to 50% cashback on qualifying spend, provided they meet criteria including hiring local cast and crew and investing in local infrastructure. This enhanced rebate framework is intended to attract big-budget shoots while developing the skills of the domestic film workforce.

Marshall, known for directing episodes of Game of Thrones such as“Blackwater” and“The Watchers on the Wall”, described action as a genre with worldwide appeal. He and Duffield emphasise that their films will draw on regional fighting styles and action choreography seldom seen in global cinema, aiming to push what local crews can do alongside their work.

Mostafa said the timing is opportune, asserting that the Emirati entertainment sector has abundant talent that has so far lacked full exposure. He hopes this partnership will showcase that local crews and performers can deliver action content with international production values.

Abu Dhabi has over time hosted major international productions including Dune, Mission: Impossible, and Star Wars-related work. But Mostafa, Marshall and Duffield see potential beyond serving as a filming location: their goal is to make Abu Dhabi a creative base for action filmmaking with staying power.

Duffield emphasises translating external expertise into local growth, especially in areas like stunt and action design, with“knowledge transfer” baked into the structure of their planned films. The idea is not merely to import crews but to train and promote domestic specialists.

