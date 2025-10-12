How Narendra Modi's Ego Has Destroyed India's South Asian Diplomacy In The Recent Past?

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

By Nitya Chakraborty

India's South Asia diplomacy is proving a disaster as the neighbouring countries of the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) are discussing in details the issue of the revival of SAARC which has been lying inactive in the political arena since 2016 due to India's decision not to deal with Pakistan in this regional body for its assistance to the terrorist activities against India. India and Pakistan are the two biggest countries of SAARC and naturally, India, with its largest population in the globe and fourth biggest economy in the world, is considered a leader. So, no interaction between the two major members, has kept the regional body politically inactive with no summit being held after 2014.

India may be too much obsessed with Pakistan but the other members Nepal. Sri Lanka, Bhutan. Bangladesh, Maldives and Afghanistan are interested in the revival of SAARC as the political differences between two major members can never be the reason for keeping the SAARC defunct. Further, in the last fifteen months, the regime change in Bangladesh in August 2024 followed by the installation of a new interim government in Nepal early this month, have imparted big change in the dynamics and interrelationship between the SAARC members. The net result is that two members of SAARC who are presently known for their anti-India stance are taking the advantage of the present turbulence to revive SAARC without discussions with India.

Bangladesh Government's Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus was the first to float the proposal of a new SAARC last year, few months after he took over on August 8, 2024 following the students uprising against the Awami League government headed by Sheikh Hasina. Dr. Yunus who is presently attending the UN general assembly discussed the details of formation and the challenges facing SAARC with the US envoy on South Asia Sergio Gor in New York on Tuesday, September 23, the opening day of the UN general assembly. Interestingly, Gor is the Ambassador designate to India, so his discussions on SAARC have special significance since he will be acting as adviser to Trump government on South Asia policy, even while working as the US ambassador in New Delhi.

Sources in Bangladesh media said that Gor gave lot of time on discussions and Dr. Muhammad Yunus was highly impressed. Dr. Yunus will be meeting the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in New York and carry on follow up discussions. Both will be addressing UN General Assembly on September 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also scheduled to speak before them on September 26, but for undisclosed reasons, Indian PM skipped this important session and gave all the scope to the two heads of the neighbouring countries to take forward the proposal of SAARC revival with other member countries who also will be attending the general assembly.

What is more worrying for India is that due to continuous inaction by India about SAARC, China has also got interested in the proposal made by Bangladesh and supported by Pakistan. Though China is not a member of SAARC, China can always apply for becoming a new member of SAARC. China has common borders with a number of SAARC countries and it will be of big advantage for China to be a member of SAARC irrespective of whether India remains a member or not. China can dominate even if India remains a SAARC member, since it has support of more members of SAARC as against India. Further, China is in a better position to extend financial assistance to the other SAARC members many of whose economies are ailing. So for China, it is an interesting geo political situation. It can play in this turmoil which can effect India despite recent improvement in India-China bilateral ties after SCO meet in China and talks with the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

If a close look is taken at the present relationship of India with the SAARC nations, it can be said that as of now, India's relations are normal with only Maldives and Sri Lanka. The relations are strained with Pakistan and Bangladesh, while with Afghanistan, Bhutan and Nepal, the relations are yet to stabilise. The situation is still uncertain. In such a situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continuing policy of not to have any dialogue with Bangladesh and Pakistan has further complicated the situation. It is having adverse impact on the other member nations of SAARC as they want to develop SAARC without being involved in India-Pakistan rivalry.

As regards the upcoming political developments in the neighbouring countries, the immediate situation does not look comfortable for India. In Bangladesh, the elections are due in the first week of February 2026. As of now, the indications are that the Jammat E Islami which is anti-India and communal to a big extent, is gaining strength among the students. The students body of Jammat has swept the students union elections in Dhaka and Jahangirnagar universities. The BNP led students body could not do anything. Similarly, the NCP students also could not make any mark in the recent elections. It is surprising that the NCP which pioneered the anti-quota movement failed totally before the organizational capacity of Jammat students in the elections.

The students union elections results generally indicate the trend in the general elections. So the political observers in Dhaka believe that the BNP and Jammat may do well and NCP may not finally emerge as a party with many seats in the new national assembly. In any way, India has no choice among the contesting parties, all are anti-India and more and more anti-Modi-the only difference is BNP is more sophisticated. The party has governing experience for long years. So it is easier for India to deal with them

As regards Nepal, the elections are scheduled for March 5 2026. The political scenario is still fragile.. All the Maoist groups as also the official Communist Party and the Nepali Congress have talked of going to the Supreme Court challenging the new government and the holding of elections. The students are still meeting to decide on their strategy. The agitating students have a good relationship with the Nepalese army. The army chief is playing a major role in influencing the interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki in taking decisions. The army and the students seem to have a common wavelength. It has to be seen how the situation develops and who are the parties finally contesting the elections. The Maoists are talking about starting an agitation but this has not taken any final shape. It is not yet clear whether they will be participating in elections by accepting regime change.

In this uncertain times, it should be in the best interests of Indian diplomacy to participate in dialogue with SAARC members about the future functioning of SAARC. India can always talk on the basis of its own terms, taking into account its national interest. But boycotting dialogue will only isolate India and pave the way for other unfriendly countries to seize control of SAARC. It will go to the advantage of China and Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not allow that in the immediate as also long term interest of India's South Asian diplomacy. Indian policy makers have to come out of their shell and plunge in active diplomacy with the South Asian countries including Pakistan and Bangladesh. That is the only way to restore the lost glory of India as the driver of SAARC. (IPA Service )

