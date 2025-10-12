DFSA Halts New Client Intake At HDFC DIFC Branch

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai's financial regulator has barred HDFC Bank's Dubai International Financial Centre branch from soliciting, onboarding or servicing new clients, citing compliance lapses.

The order, issued by the Dubai Financial Services Authority and effective from 26 September, remains in force“until otherwise amended or revoked,” the bank stated. HDFC said it is taking steps to comply with the directive while engaging with the DFSA to address concerns.

HDFC clarified that the restriction does not apply to existing clients of the DIFC branch, nor to those who had already been offered services prior to the notice. As of 23 September, the branch had 1,489 customers, including joint holders.

According to HDFC, the bank does not expect this to materially affect its overall operations or financial position, noting that the Dubai branch's business is not significant relative to its global activities.

The DFSA's decision notice accuses the branch of servicing clients who were not properly onboarded, deficiencies in client onboarding processes, and other unspecified compliance shortcomings. The prohibition extends to advising on financial products, arranging deals, extending credit, custodial services, and financial promotions for new clients.

Analysts point to a backdrop of scrutiny over HDFC's role in selling risky instruments-particularly Credit Suisse additional tier-1 bonds-to retail investors in the UAE. Those clients accused the bank of misclassification and inadequate risk disclosures. Investor accounts allege that KYC records were manipulated to designate them as“professional clients,” a requirement under DIFC rules for high-risk products.

Some UAE-based investors welcomed the DFSA's move but urged stronger action, stating the suspension of new client intake is a limited measure given potential damage already done.

See also OPEC Pledges Enduring Role as Anchor in Global Oil Landscape

HDFC has a broader international presence including representative offices in Abu Dhabi, Kenya, London and Singapore, and branches in Bahrain and Hong Kong. The bank faces parallel scrutiny in India regarding related sales practices, prompting investigations by Indian enforcement agencies.

As the DFSA and HDFC engage in remediation talks, markets will closely watch whether the regulator escalates sanctions or lifts the ban after compliance is demonstrated.

Also published on Medium .

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?