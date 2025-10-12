Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghanistan Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Border Clashes

2025-10-12 05:03:46
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Locator Map of Pakistan – AP Photo

Peshawar- Afghanistan said Sunday it killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in overnight border operations, in response to what it called repeated violations of its territory and airspace.

Earlier in the week, Afghan authorities accused Pakistan of bombing the capital, Kabul, and a market in the country's east. Pakistan did not claim responsibility for the assault.

The Taliban government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said Afghan forces have captured 25 Pakistani army posts, 58 soldiers have been killed and 30 others wounded. (AP)

