Quantum-Hardened Bitcoin Variant Emerges From Quantica Tech

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Portuguese quantum computing firm Quantica Tech has revealed a new digital currency, Quantic Bitcoin , engineered to resist attacks from future quantum computers. The project rests on a proprietary“Quantum Interoperability” protocol designed to allow conventional blockchains and quantum‐era architectures to communicate and co-operate.

BTCQ is intended to preserve Bitcoin's proof-of-work consensus but replace vulnerable cryptographic signatures with algorithms that conform to NIST-approved post-quantum standards. In transitional phases, the system runs quantum algorithm emulation on classical hardware-enabling development without immediate dependence on quantum hardware. Quantica has also introduced tiered fractional units, named Photons, Quarks and Bosons, to mirror Bitcoin's Satoshi model at microtransaction scale.

The announcement reflects intensifying concern within cryptographic and blockchain communities about quantum threats to existing systems. Shor's algorithm , for instance, is capable of undermining widely used public-key schemes, such as ECDSA , that secure most cryptocurrencies today. A literature review of quantum impacts on blockchain estimates that, although scalable quantum machines remain a work in progress, the threat horizon is accelerating, pushing many in the industry to preemptively explore quantum-safe alternatives.

Quantica says its interoperability protocol enables smart contracts in languages such as Solidity, Rust, Plutus and Vyper to invoke quantum layer functions through external script calls. The firm claims it has already shared the initial design of that protocol with the scientific community, though specific cryptographic details remain withheld. Plans are in place to issue Simple Agreements for Future Tokens in late 2025 and conduct a pre-sale of the token units ahead of public launch. The company is also working in parallel on related projects-Quanticacoin, USDT-Q and Q-Solana-to extend its quantum-capable ecosystem.

See also Mining Stocks Surge Past Bitcoin's Pace

BTCQ joins a growing number of blockchain initiatives adopting quantum-resistant techniques. The Quantum Resistant Ledger, for example, has long leveraged XMSS to offer protection against quantum attacks, and many networks have begun integrating lattice-based or hash-based post-quantum cryptography.

Still, implementation and security challenges loom. Recent academic analysis warns that purely algorithmic guarantees do not suffice; side-channel attacks and hardware vulnerabilities may undermine post-quantum schemes if not carefully addressed. Analysts caution that the“harvest now, decrypt later” risk remains active: encrypted data captured today may be decrypted when quantum capabilities mature.

Market reception has been cautious. Many observers view Quantica's claims as ambitious, given the dearth of open cryptographic proofs or independent audits so far. Some see the project as an early bet on quantum transition rather than an immediate substitute for existing value chains. Others argue the broader utility of quantum-resistant assets will depend heavily on regulatory frameworks, interoperability standards, and community adoption.

Quantica's announcement arrives against the backdrop of intensifying activity in quantum and cryptographic infrastructure. Hardware vendors and research institutions are racing to scale error correction, qubit coherence and interconnects. Meanwhile, financial and security firms are preparing migration strategies for sensitive systems. Among commercial players, SEALSQ has unveiled hybrid cryptographic hardware intended to safeguard blockchain systems and IoT devices against quantum attacks.

Quantica has positioned BTCQ's development as a shift from theoretical readiness to pragmatic construction. The firm contends it can build bridges between classical chains and quantum systems without heavy disruption to existing protocols. Early access via SAFTs and token presales aim to bootstrap an ecosystem of developers and enthusiasts. See also Gemini IPO Soars on Nasdaq Debut, Gains 32%+

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?