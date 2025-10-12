MS Dhoni House Tour: Hardik Pandya Enjoys Dhoni's Ranchi Farmhouse!

Hardik Pandya, along with his brother Krunal Pandya, visited and had a luxurious time at MS Dhoni's new farmhouse in Ranchi, Jharkhand, which was built for Rs. 6 crore.

MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse is called Kailashpati. Spanning 7 acres, it took nearly 3 years to build, with Dhoni personally designing and overseeing its construction.

You could even call this Dhoni's dream house. It's designed to be peaceful, with space for pets, a beautiful pool, stunning interiors, and a lovely exterior.

MS Dhoni was one of the best captains of the Indian team. In Ranchi, Jharkhand, it's common for tourists to take photos outside Dhoni's farmhouse.

Joining the team in 2004, Dhoni's skills led him to captaincy in 2007. He's the only captain to win the T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011), and Champions Trophy.

A cricket superstar, Dhoni has won the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awards. He is also celebrated by fans as a great finisher.

Beyond cricket, Dhoni is a family man, animal lover, and nature enthusiast. Retired, he lives a lavish life at his Ranchi farmhouse with wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva, and their pets.

Dhoni's farmhouse is near Ranchi Ring Road in Jharkhand. On 7 acres, it's valued at Rs. 6 crore. Dhoni personally designed it, using a mix of roof tiles and black stone.

This house has everything Dhoni loves: a garden, car and bike parking, a swimming pool, pet areas, a gym, and sports areas. It's packed with numerous amenities.

Dhoni's farmhouse interior is subtle yet grand. Golden walls with yellow and orange cushions add beauty. Hardik Pandya visited this house with his brother Krunal Pandya.

Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya were special guests at Dhoni's farmhouse in Ranchi.

A speed enthusiast, Dhoni loves cars and bikes. His collection includes an Audi Q7, Hummer H2, and a Pontiac Firebird. He also owns over 100 bikes like a Hellcat and a Ninja H2.