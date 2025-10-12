403
Israel Endorses Ceasefire, Hostage Release Deal with Hamas
(MENAFN) Israel's government has formally endorsed a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending hostilities in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages held by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed on Friday.
The Israeli cabinet ratified an "outline" for the return of all hostages, both living and deceased, according to the statement. However, it did not elaborate on other components of the ceasefire deal. Currently, 48 Israeli hostages remain in captivity, with only about 20 believed to be alive.
The deal — initially unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump in late September — mandates a 24-hour pullback by Israeli forces to a designated line, leaving Israel in control of approximately 53% of the Gaza Strip. Within 72 hours of that withdrawal, Hamas is required to release all hostages. In exchange, Israel will release 250 Palestinians serving life sentences, along with 1,700 detainees held since 2023.
The agreement is part of a broader 20-point ceasefire framework, which outlines a phased but comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and the establishment of a transitional international administration to oversee governance.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced via social media that the ceasefire began at 12:00 p.m. local time (09:00 GMT). Troops have repositioned according to the deal, though the IDF stated that its Southern Command remains stationed nearby and “will continue to remove any immediate threat.”
The ongoing conflict, which erupted on October 7, 2023, began when Hamas-led militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages. In response, Israeli operations in Gaza have resulted in more than 67,000 Palestinian deaths, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and sparked a dire humanitarian catastrophe. The United Nations has since accused West Jerusalem of committing genocide.
The ceasefire plan drew broad international support. Leaders from Europe, the Middle East, and elsewhere hailed the deal as a critical step toward halting the war, urging swift humanitarian access and the immediate release of captives. Several Arab and Islamic nations endorsed the proposal, calling on all parties to act on the diplomatic momentum.
Russia also backed the agreement, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stating this week, “it was currently the best option to stop the bloodshed.”
