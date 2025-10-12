NTT DATA Certified As A Best Place To Work And Best Place To Work For Women For The Second Year In A Row
Unlike many accolades that measure performance or market growth, this recognition is grounded in the voices of employees themselves. The certification process evaluates workplace culture, leadership, and people practices, shining a light on organizations where employees feel genuinely supported and inspired.
In a statement from Joseph Gregory, Head of People USA at NTT DATA, he said: “What makes NTT DATA special is the people who show up every day ready to make a difference - for our clients, for each other, and for our communities. These certifications are proof of the culture we've built together: one where inclusion isn't a slogan, it's a daily practice, and where everyone has the chance to grow and thrive. I'm proud of what we've achieved, and even more excited for what's ahead.”
The recognition as a Best Place to Work for Women is especially meaningful as the company continues to advance equity and opportunity across its workforce. By fostering an environment where diverse perspectives are celebrated and inclusion is lived daily, NTT DATA is building the foundation for innovation and long-term growth.
Looking to the future, NTT DATA remains committed to its people-first philosophy: supporting career growth, promoting inclusion, and ensuring that every employee has the opportunity to reach their full potential.See also ONYX Hospitality Group Positions Shama Serviced Apartments as Premier Choice
