Venezuela’s Maria Machado gets criticized over support for Israel
(MENAFN) Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado, honored with the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her efforts to restore democracy in her country, has become the focus of intense debate due to her previous support for Israel and advocacy for foreign involvement in Venezuela.
The Nobel Committee recognized Machado as a “champion of peace” and a “key, unifying figure in a political opposition once divided.” Committee Chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes emphasized that her bravery had “kept the flame of democracy burning in Venezuela amid growing darkness,” applauding her for “remaining in the country despite serious threats against her life” and portraying her as a symbol of resistance against authoritarian rule.
However, the announcement quickly drew criticism. Reports highlighted Machado’s earlier statements endorsing Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, with some accusing her of backing actions in Gaza that they characterized as genocide. In a post that resurfaced recently, Machado wrote, “The struggle of Venezuela is the struggle of Israel,” later describing Israel as a “genuine ally of freedom.”
A Norwegian lawmaker pointed out that Machado had signed a cooperation agreement with Likud in 2020, arguing that this “makes the award inconsistent with Nobel’s purpose.” Advocacy groups also denounced the decision, describing it as an “unconscionable decision” that “undermines the Nobel Committee’s reputation.”
Machado has additionally faced scrutiny over a 2018 letter addressed to Israeli and Argentinian leaders, in which she called for assistance to “advance in the dismantling of the criminal Venezuelan regime.”
Machado has additionally faced scrutiny over a 2018 letter addressed to Israeli and Argentinian leaders, in which she called for assistance to “advance in the dismantling of the criminal Venezuelan regime.”
