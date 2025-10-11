University Of Sharjah And Haleon Join Forces To Upskill UAE Healthcare Professionals

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, October, 2025: Haleon, a leader in consumer healthcare, has entered a strategic partnership with the University of Sharjah to build the next generation of healthcare professionals.

Under the agreement, Haleon will open avenues for students and fresh graduates through conferences, workshops, and seminars, co-hosted by the University of Sharjah. In addition, Haleon's participation in the University's career fairs will enable direct engagement with aspiring healthcare professionals, offering insights into the evolving healthcare landscape in the UAE.

Haleon leadership will deliver pharmaceutical and healthcare-related sessions that align with the University's curriculum, enabling students to translate theoretical knowledge into real-world understanding.

“We believe that supporting future healthcare leaders begins with education and collaboration. By joining forces with institutions like the University of Sharjah, we're equipping students with not just the knowledge, but also the confidence and perspective to shape healthier communities. It's through partnerships like this that we bring our purpose to life – delivering better everyday health and meaningful care. Moreover, this collaboration reinforces our commitment to advancing healthcare education in the UAE and beyond, as well as shaping a globally competitive workforce capable of driving innovation in this sector,” said Arda Arat, General Manager, Haleon, Gulf & Near East.

Mohammed Elgamal, Dean, University of Sharjah, added:“This partnership with Haleon marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between academia and industry. By integrating real-world learning into our curriculum, we are equipping our students and graduates with the practical skills, critical insights, and professional confidence needed to thrive as future-ready healthcare leaders.”

About Haleon:

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans five major categories – Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other, and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS). Its long-standing brands – such as Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, Parodontax and Centrum – are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.