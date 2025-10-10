403
The Fuel Ox Heads To Mongolia For Key Mining & Energy Meetings Ahead Of International Expansion
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Asbury, NJ, October 9, 2025 : Last month, New Jersey's Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG) dba The Fuel Ox reported that it would soon be bringing its revolutionary clean energy products across the globe to Mongolia, Ghana, Uganda, and Kenya as part of a newly-realized international distribution. Now, the Fuel Ox team will soon be heading back to Mongolia for key meetings with top mining companies alongside the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MNCCI) to finalize next steps as well as the future of the company's mission in the country.
"The launch of our Fuel Ox Mongol division could not come at a better time. As sustainability initiatives expand across the globe, we are honored to be part of the solution working towards brighter, greener futures," said Rand Taylor, CEO of The Fuel Ox. "We look forward to building much-needed relationships with Mongolia's top mining leaders, bonds that will be instrumental in our goals of improving efficiency, cutting down toxic emissions, and showcasing industry innovation."
The upcoming meetings, as well as a special honoree dinner, will welcome representatives from government agencies in Mongolia as well as the nation's U.S. Ambassador. The evening will also recognize 65 years of the MNCCI, with the organization advocating for favorable business environments, collaboration, international competitiveness, strong and effective partnerships, and much more.
"In our conversations with Mongolia's leaders, we quickly discovered a shared goal of sustainability, with the MNCCI citing sustainable business practices and integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles a priority," added Taylor. "Our team has shared these ideals for more than a decade, and we have pioneered industry-changing products that perfectly align with them. We couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity ahead of us."
The Fuel Ox has previously made national headlines for its first-of-their-kind formulations, including flagship additive Fuel Ox Infinity Lube Super Spray, which have received NSF-Certification, USDA-Certification, and, most recently, EPA Title 40 CFR (Code of Federal Regulations) certification. They have also fostered connections with various organizations and industries working to forward sustainability, including recent entry into the American Waterways Operators (AWO) as well as previous attendance to 2023's COP28 in Dubai.
About The Fuel Ox
The Fuel Ox is an international corporation dedicated to providing fuel consumers with the most technologically advanced fuel treatments and lubricants on the market while helping them reduce their footprint on the environment with bio-based, eco-friendly and almost completely toxin-free products. Registered as Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG) and based in Asbury, NJ, The Fuel Ox manufactures fuel additives and lubricants to help improve fuel efficiency, operating life and performance of industrial equipment while reducing maintenance costs, equipment downtime, emissions, and pollutants. Its flagship products are Fuel Ox with Combustion Catalyst and Infinity Lube.
