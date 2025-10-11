UAE Conveys Condolences To Mexico Over Flood Victims, Expresses Solidarity

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the United Mexican States following the floods caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in a number of deaths and substantial damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Mexico over this tragedy.

Floods caused by torrential rains have killed at least 28 people in Mexico this week and left behind a trail of destruction, local authorities across the country said Friday.

Mexico's civil defense authorities reported intense rainfall in 31 of 32 states, with the worst-affected areas being Veracruz in the east, Queretaro and Hidalgo in the center, and the north-central state of San Luis Potosi.